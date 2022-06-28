Xavier Woods Uses ‘Forbidden Door’ To Retrieve UUDD Championship

Forbidden Door has been the trending topic of discussion among fans the last few days. Xavier Woods has now used it to retrieve the UpUpDownDown Championship from a released WWE superstar.

Tyler Breeze had held the YouTube brand’s top title for over 500 days until last year. However, Mia Yim defeated him in April 2021.

The gaming channel then went through an inactive phase. The content creators of the channel went on a strike in solidarity with Woods to get him a better deal for running the whole operation.

Unfortunately for the brand, it was during this time that many of their regulars were released from their WWE contracts due to budget cuts. This included Yim.

Xavier Woods Gets The UUDD Championship Back

Xavier Woods announced the return of UUDD in May this year but the status of the championship remained in question.

Finally yesterday the New Day member noted that he had been trying to get through the Forbidden Door to retrieve the belt. Now Shayna Baszler has gotten the job done:

Woods and company are set to hold a tournament to crown a new UUDD champion on July 2. Baszler has earned herself a spot in it by getting the belt back.

This isn’t the only time the Forbidden Door has been opened by WWE this week. A number of AEW stars appeared on Monday’s Raw. You can check out the reason behind it here.