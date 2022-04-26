Xyon Quinn Not Medically Cleared, Pulled from NXT 2.0

Xyon Quinn will not be competing on tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0.

Quinn was set to have a match with Tony D’Angelo on the Apr. 26 episode of NXT 2.0. However, WWE has shared on Twitter that Quinn is not “Medically cleared” to compete and canceled the match. It’s unclear if D’Angelo will have a match with someone else.

The company didn’t share if Quinn was injured or what caused him not to be medically cleared in the tweet. His last match was against Wes Lee on the Apr. 19 episode of NXT 2.0. It’s possible an injury could’ve happened sometime during the match. However, the company hasn’t revealed if that is the case.

JUST IN: @XyonQuinnWWE is not medically cleared to compete in tonight's scheduled match against @TonyDangeloWWE on #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/XGrsErxRvv — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 26, 2022

Possible Replacement for Xyon Quinn?

Since WWE announced that Quinn would not compete, NXT 2.0 Manager Robert Stone has shared that his client Von Wagner could replace Quinn. In a tweet, Stone said, “If Xyon isn’t man enough to step up and face Tony D, my guy will cause he’s not SOFT. I got Von’s suspension cut down. Now all I have to do is pay his fine, which won’t be a problem.”

It’s possible that Wagner will not be in a match against D’Angelo on the Apr. 26 episode of NXT 2.0. Stone’s client is also a heel and WWE usually doesn’t have heels competing against each other in a match. Although, the NXT 2.0 Twitter Account did retweet Stone’s post about Wagner replacing Quinn.

At the moment, NXT 2.0 does have four matches announced for tonight’s episode. The show is also likely to have segments, including one with Bron Breakker and Joe Gacy. PWInsider reported that Breakker’s father Rick Steiner is backstage at tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode.

While it’s unfortunate that Quinn is not medically cleared, hopefully it won’t be for an extended amount of time.