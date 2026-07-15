Lilian Garcia Reflects On WWE NXT Ring Announcing Return

Lilian Garcia is savoring her return to WWE NXT after filling in as ring announcer for the July 14 episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Garcia stepped in for regular NXT ring announcer Mike Rome, marking her first appearance at the Performance Center in more than a year. Her last NXT guest ring announcing stint came in March 2025. She noted ahead of the show that she had just returned from her honeymoon in Costa Rica before heading to Orlando.

The morning after, Garcia shared her gratitude on Instagram.

“Last night I was so grateful to be announcing NXT,” Garcia wrote. “The love and energy in the room was truly special and getting to meet those of you I was fortunate enough to take a pic with and say hello to was special to me. Also very impressed with the talent that is coming up through NXT. Keep up the great work!”

Garcia called a stacked NXT card. Zaria retained the NXT Women’s North American Championship in a Fatal Four-Way over Izzi Dame, Lizzy Rain, and Nikkita Lyons, while Lola Vice earned a shot at Kendal Grey and the NXT Women’s Championship after winning a Triple Threat.

Garcia remains a familiar voice at WWE, regularly handling ring announcing duties for Saturday Night’s Main Event and other special appearances rather than a full-time role.