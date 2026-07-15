Lola Vice Earns NXT Women’s Title Rematch With Kendal Grey

Lola Vice is one win away from reclaiming the title she lost only a few weeks ago. On the July 14 episode of NXT, Vice won a Triple Threat over Kelani Jordan and Kali Armstrong to become the No. 1 contender to Kendal Grey and the NXT Women’s Championship.

The win, logged by WWE as the night’s main event, sets up a rematch between Vice and the champion who beat her for the belt.

FULL MATCH: Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Kali Armstrong: NXT highlights, July 14, 2026

All three women entered as legitimate threats, and the three-way format forced Vice to pick her spots. She locked a deep armbar on Armstrong, only for Jordan to fly in with a Frog Splash to break the hold. Armstrong was left out cold after a Spinning Backfist from Vice and a 450 Splash from Jordan. When Jordan went for the cover, a swift kick knocked her off, and Vice capitalized to steal the pin.

Vice knows the path back to the top of the division well. She is a former NXT Women’s Champion who dropped the title to Grey just a few weeks ago, so the Triple Threat made her earn the rematch rather than handing her an automatic clause. Jordan and Armstrong both pushed her to the limit before she found the opening.

Kendal Grey vs. Lola Vice II Is Set

WWE isn’t making Vice wait long. Grey (c) will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Vice on next week’s episode of NXT, giving the challenger a quick chance to settle the score.