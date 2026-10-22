WWE’s Plan For Crown Jewel Go-Home Episode Of Raw

WWE is planning a double shift in Brooklyn before heading to Saudi Arabia.

According to WrestleVotes on WrestleVotes Radio, as things currently stand, the Nov. 2 edition of Raw is set to air live on Netflix at 6 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center. The show will serve as the go-home episode for Crown Jewel.

WWE will run two shows that night. SmackDown is scheduled to be taped after Raw goes off the air.

The current plan is for the roster to travel to Saudi Arabia that weekend as scheduled. There are no changes to that week’s TV schedule at this time.

Crown Jewel takes place Saturday, Nov. 7 in Riyadh. Turki Alalshikh announced the date earlier this year. WWE has discussed a U.S. State Department travel advisory internally ahead of the event.

On this week’s Raw, Roman Reigns warned Sami Zayn that he might not be Undisputed WWE Champion by the time Crown Jewel arrives.