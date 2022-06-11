Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Ideal WrestleMania Main Event

The women’s revolution has led to some major changes in the treatment of female competitors in WWE. One such big change is women being allowed to main event WrestleMania. However, Alexa Bliss feels that only a few competitors have been able to get this chance. Her ideal WrestleMania main event would be a multi-women match, representing competitors from past and present.

The former women’s champion recently appeared on WWE – Die Woche. She first named Rhea Ripley as her dream opponent. When asked if she would like to face Ripley in the main event of WrestleMania next year, Bliss replied positively. Though she claimed that her ideal Mania main event would include more than two women:

“If I was main eventing WrestleMania, my ideal match would be a multi-women match. Because, there’s a couple women who have been able to main event WrestleMania.” said Alexa Bliss, “But I would love for it to be a lot of the roster kind of thing, the women’s roster.

She continued: “Because it took the whole women’s roster, past, present and future to get to that point where women can main event WrestleMania. So I would love to see all the women kind of have that moment together.”

