Alexa Bliss Shares Her Goals for 2023

On Saturday night, Alexa Bliss was a participant for Team Belair during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. She competed alongside Asuka, Becky Lynch, Mia Yim, and Bianca Belair. Their team was triumphant over Team Bayley (IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross rounded out the team).

Bliss spoke to BT Sport’s Rob Armstrong about her goals for 2023. “I want to evolve. I want to evolve my character and see what else I can become. … I think there is a lot more to explore. There’s every single type of person out there, so why not portray them all?”

Fans have seen an evolution of Bliss from “Little Miss Bliss” to “The Evil Goddess”. With the return of Bray Wyatt, many have wondered if she would once again be under the spell of “The Fiend”. She seemingly made a reference to her former friend before Wyatt was revealed as the “White Rabbit”.

Bliss recently said in another interview that she’s thinking of changing her character again because she’s unsure of her current character.

Alexa Bliss Wants to be Champion Again

Bliss was the first two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and has held the RAW Women’s Championship three times. She has also been a 24/7 Champion.

She’d like to be champion again, but it doesn’t drive her the way that creativity does. Bliss also likes chasing the champion when she’s not carrying gold herself.

“For me, I feel, we see a lot of the same people hold titles, so it’s nice to see new people hold titles. Like, I was really super excited when Liv (Morgan) won the title. So, it’s cool to have different opponents, and if I’m not going to be the champion, I want to be the person working opposite of the champion. So, it’s nice to see the other girls have their moments, but I also want to be the character that’s working across from them. For me, it’s obviously, I would love to be champion again, but for me, it’s the creative aspect that really drives me.”