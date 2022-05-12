Booker T Says Tammy Sytch Shouldn’t Be Removed From WWE Hall of Fame

Should Tammy Sytch (Sunny) be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame in light of her ongoing legal troubles?

Last week, Sytch was charged with DUI Manslaughter, driving with an expired license, and seven counts of DUI, stemming from her three-vehicle collision back in March that killed a man.

There have been calls for Sytch, a 2011 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, to have her honor revoked. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and former NXT head trainer Bill DeMott are both advocating for her removal.

Booker T, also a member of the Hall, says Sytch should not be removed despite the nine felony charges against her.

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker explained why he feels removing Sunny from the Hall of Fame would be pointless.

“I’m not looking for reasons to remove somebody from the WWE Hall of Fame, ok? That’s just me personally. I don’t think removing her from the WWE Hall of Fame is going to help her in any way.” Booker T

Booker added that alcoholism is “something very difficult to kick.”

Sytch recently fired back at DeMott for his comments in a Facebook post that referenced his controversial departure from WWE.

DeMott resigned from WWE in 2015 following multiple accusations of misconduct by his students.

The case against Tammy Sytch

Sytch is looking at serious jail time if found guilty of the nine charges against her.

In March 2022, Sytch was driving her boyfriend’s vehicle, when it crashed into a stationary car that was waiting at a red light.

This vehicle collided with the vehicle in front, with 75-year-old Julian Lasseter, the driver of the center car, being pronounced dead later at a local hospital.

A toxicology report has revealed that Sytch was three-and-a-half times over the legal blood alcohol limit when driving the car.

Often called the first WWF Diva, Sytch could spend decades behind bars if found guilty of the charges against her.

