Cody Rhodes Reveals Best Part Of His ESPY Win

Cody Rhodes won big at the ESPY Awards, bagging the trophy for the WWE Moment of the Year for his WrestleMania return. For the former AEW star, the best thing about his win was being nominated alongside people such as Stone Cold Steve Austin for his WrestleMania match and The Undertaker for his Hall of Fame speech among others.

The former TNT champion spoke to ComicBook.com at the San Diego Comic-Con. Speaking about his ESPY win, Cody explained why it means so much to him via a story. He recalled seeing posters of The Rock vs John Cena match, 2 years after it happened:

“It’s the best part of the ESPY. The best part of the ESPY was the fact that Steve was nominated, Undertaker was nominated and Cena was nominated and then I was nominated. That is by far the best part of the ESPY. Because in 2015, when I left in 2015.” recalled Cody Rhodes, “I remember even talking with WWE management about this. One of the crazy moments for me.

I was sitting outside the Scranton Wilkes-Barre hotel and the giant Mania bus that still was papered with Rock versus Cena. I remember just staring at it and wondering like how over are these guys and how long does this go. How do you get this? I remember just this defining [moment] ‘I don’t want to make excuses’ So last night to be in the same category with John and to be able to [get] that landslide win was pretty exciting.”

