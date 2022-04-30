Cody Rhodes Reveals What’s Keeping Him Sane Through The WWE Schedule

Cody Rhodes has not only agreed to come back to WWE, but he has also agreed to the full WWE schedule. This means working not only TV tapings but multiple Live Events throughout the week. Back in the day, it would mean that he hardly got to see his family except on a couple of off days. Thankfully things have changed for the better.

The former AEW star recently appeared on the After The Bell podcast. Corey Graves asked Cody what has been keeping him sane among all the press, travel, and multiple nights of wrestling every week since WrestleMania. Rhodes mentioned how the rise of bus culture means that he can now have his family around him all the time. What’s especially kept Cody Rhodes calm is having his dog Pharaoh with him:

“I’ll give you an example what kept me sane this past weekend. I did the loop and just kept me calm and level-headed. You know, you do your Saturday Night’s Main Event, your Sunday Stunner and then you get to Raw. I brought Pharaoh, my husky. He’s 11 years old now. He’s acting like he’s 300 years old. But he came on the bus.

Cody Rhodes continued: “That’s another thing that really has [helped me], the Bus culture. I’m getting used to this. Again, I am not gonna try and take it for granted but what a way to expand your career, physically. In terms of, ‘oh my gosh it’s all here. I can bring my family on the road with me.’ It’s all right in front of me. Not have to do the rental cars and flight every single day. So the bus culture, I am really getting in.”

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription