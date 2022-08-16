Drew McIntyre Reveals Favorite WrestleMania Matches From His Childhood

Like many other current wrestling stars, Drew McIntyre grew up being fan of the sport. He got to witness the Attitude Era at its peak during his childhood. It’s no surprise that some of the top WrestleMania moments from that time period are also his favorite Mania moments. The former WWE champion recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet on the occasion of WrestleMania 39 tickets going on sale.

McIntyre was asked about his favorite matches on the Grandest Stage of Them All. He first mentioned how he was completely obsessed with wrestling growing up:

“I was completely obsessed, watched everything I could get my hands on. WrestleMania was such an important event every single year. My brother and I [would] just stay awake to one, two o’clock in the morning, on a school night, and be very tired at school the next day. It was always, a very big event for us.”

‘I May Have Beat Him Up’: Drew McIntyre

(via WWE)

Drew McIntyre then listed out some of his favorite matches featuring stars such as Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin

“Some of the big memories as a kid for me, as a Bret Hart fan [was when] Bret was on the losing side of a really big one. One of my earliest memories with Bret Hart [and] Shawn Michaels [at] WrestleMania 12. One of my good friends at school was a Shawn guy. I was a Bret guy. The next day he kind of rubbed it in about the result and I may have beat him up at school.

Bret Hart [and] Stone Cold Steve Austin [at WrestleMania 13], an incredible match. One of the best matches of all time from a storytelling perspective. Physicality perspective and the double turn at the end. Just unbelievable. I remember how much I loved the theatrics, WrestleMania 14, of Undertaker [and] Kane the first match. The build, Takers’ entrance, just Kane’s presentation. [The] story overall, and just these two monsters going at it. I can go on and on and on. But just off the top of my head, these are the three that just popped right in there.”

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Chris Van Vliet and SEScoops with an H/t for transcription