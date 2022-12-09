Matt Hardy Provides an Update on Jeff Hardy’s Condition

Back in June, Jeff Hardy was arrested for DUI among other charges just days after Double or Nothing. Since then, his court dates have been pushed back several times. Hardy did enter alcohol rehabilitation.

In September, Matt Hardy said on his podcast that Jeff had been improving. “I feel like his mentality is that he knows he has to make changes and do what’s right and I feel like he’s at the point where he will this time around. I’m excited to have him back.” That quote gave some the impression that he was on his way back to AEW, but he still has legal issues to contend with.

Jeff Hardy is ‘In a Good Place’

(via AEW)

During this week’s episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt did a Q&A episode where he provided an update on his brother.

“He’s basically doing the same thing he’s been doing, he’s doing exactly what he needs to be doing to get where he needs to be in life. More or less, we just have to get these legal issues behind him before we can move forward. So, that’s kind of where we’re at with Jeff. We’re hoping that happens sooner rather than later.”

“He seems to be in a really good place. It’s very nice and refreshing to see. Hopefully, that continues and we get him back to where he belongs.”

Matt didn’t provide further information on when legal issues might be behind Jeff. There is still no timetable for his potential AEW return.