Tony Khan Addresses Rumors of Bad Morale in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has addressed the chatter that certain performers are unhappy with their roles in the company.

Khan spoke with Josh Martinez of Z100’s Superstar Crossover this week to promote Wednesday’s Quake by the Lake edition of AEW Dynamite.

In addition to hyping up the latest themed Dynamite, Khan was asked about disgruntled members of the AEW locker room.

According to TK, “the vibe is really positive” in AEW and he believes people are excited for the big season ahead. He touted AEW’s recent management hires and promotions and said they’re focused on continuing to improve communication with talent.

Improving Communication

“Well, we have a great crew, we’re very happy with the shows we’ve been doing,” said Khan. “I think we’ve got a great team of people. I recently did some promotions and added to the team, and I think with the new group, hopefully, communication is only going to get better, because I can only be in so many places at one time and talk to so many people on such a big team.”

He continued, “I think that will help, but also, I jus tin general think we have a really great environment and a really great backstage, and overall it’s been a really great summer for us and it’s only going to get better. A lot of the big stars in AEW have been out, so it’s been great for us to maintain position.”

“The Vibe is Really Positive”

AEW Dynamite has been the top show on cable on Wednesdays for 6 of the past 7 weeks, a feat that Khan feels deserves some attention. That consistency has been thanks to the wrestlers and staff they have, and of course, wrestling fans.

Khan says there’s a lot of good camaraderie and momentum in AEW, but it’s been challenging to feature everybody regularly when they only have 3 hours of cable TV programming each week.

“I can’t get everybody on to the show,” said Khan. “It is challenging in some ways when you have 3 hours of television. I get that if you’re looking at a competitor that has 7 hours of television, that really, the people in that company are more than twice as likely to be on TV, if you look at it that way.”

“So, I think it’s very competitive for spots, but it also means that people have to do the most to maximize the time they do get, wherever it is, whether its on TV or streaming.”

He added that overall, there are no serious morale issues in AEW.

“Overall, I think the vibe is really positive and we’re all really excited.” – Tony Khan

AEW has a big couple months coming up, with All Out taking place in early September and Grand Slam, the company’s biggest TV event of the year, just a few weeks after that.

AEW Morale Issues?

