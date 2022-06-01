WWE Announces ‘John Cena Month’ to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of his Debut

WWE is celebrating the legendary career of John Cena in a major way by having the entire month of June dedicated to the 16-time World Champion.

On WWE.com, the company praised Cena as someone who “forever changed” the promotion upon his debut on the June 27, 2002, SmackDown.

Cena debuted by answering Kurt Angle’s open challenge, boldly declaring that he had “ruthless aggression.”

A new episode of WWE Playback will feature Cena breaking down his own debut.

Cena-themed editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist have also been announced, as well as never before seen photos and classic videos.

Fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #CenaMonth to celebrate their favorite matches and moments related to the veteran wrestler.

John Cena’s next match

John Cena could be eyeing up another reign as WWE United States Champion after having a war of words with Theory.

While Cena was for years considered the face of WWE, his appearances for the company have become less frequent as his Hollywood career grows.

Cena’s last match for WWE was back at Summerslam 2021, where he lost to Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

While Cena’s return to WWE has not been confirmed, it’s reported that the 16-time WWE World Champion will be back soon.

Cena recently had a war of words over social media with WWE United States Champion Theory, who has teased facing John at Summerslam.

Cena recently said that he has been gone from WWE for too long, teasing a return to the ring.