WWE Raw Superstar Backstage at AEW Dynamite

A current member of the WWE Raw roster was backstage for the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite.

The show was held inside The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. This episode of Dynamite very much had a “Raw after WrestleMania” feel to it. This was the post-Double or Nothing edition of Dynamite.

Fans witnessed a scathing shoot-style promo from MJF. He called AEW President Tony Khan a “f*cking mark” and demanded to be fired.

Adding another element of realism, CM Punk tried confronting MJF during commercial break but Max left through the crowd.

Who Was Backstage For AEW Dynamite?

(via WWE)

Fightful is reporting that WWE Raw superstar Dolph Ziggler was backstage for AEW Dynamite. It’s been said that he was very well-liked by the end of the night.

CJ Perry, the former Lana, was also backstage. She is the wife of Miro, who made his return from injury.

Ziggler’s younger brother, Ryan Nemeth, is on the AEW roster.

Dolph had some fun with his brother after Ryan scored his first piece of AEW merchandise back in May.