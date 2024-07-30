Drew McIntyre-Jack Perry Photo Referenced On 7/29 WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre’s photo with Jack Perry may have been deleted, but that didn’t stop the meeting of the ‘We Hate CM Punk’ club being referenced on RAW. The viral image was shared by McIntyre earlier this month and is of course in reference to Punk’s issues with Perry that resulted in Punk’s termination from AEW last year.

While the image was not featured on this week’s Raw, Michael Cold did bring it up as he spoke during Drew McIntyre’s entrance.

“Drew McIntyre was stirring up things this week… bringing up things from CM Punk’s past.”

Michael Cole: "Drew McIntyre was stirring things up on social media this past week…bringing up things from CM Punk's past." ? #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/ebjy3xjXkd — Scorched Bliss (@ScorchedBliss) July 30, 2024

On Monday Night RAW, McIntyre met with CM Punk and Seth Rollins, as the former Universal Champion will officiate their upcoming match at SummerSlam. Rollins, fittingly decked in a black and white striped outfit, made clear that his rules will be in effect this Saturday in Cleveland, whatever they may be.

McIntyre and Punk’s feud has been a hit with fans, and has kept Punk a mainstay of WWE programming in spite of his injury. McIntyre has continued to make reference to Punk’s family, including his dog Larry who now has WWE merch of his own. Not to be outdone, Punk has had some choices words for Drew, and has repeatedly cost him matches for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Will their issues be resolved at SummerSlam, and what role will Seth Rollins play in the finish? Keep tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest.