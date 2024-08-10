Giulia On NXT Stand & Deliver Pop: ‘I Thought The Rock Had Shown Up!’

Japanese sensation Giulia was blown away by the reaction she received at NXT Stand & Deliver, which she thought must’ve been for someone else. Speaking to Creators, Giulia recalled the ovation at the NXT event over WrestleMania weekend.

“I didn’t think they were cheering for me. When I stood up, the whole venue was like, ‘Whoaaaaaa!’ so I thought, ‘Maybe some amazing celebrity has come?’… I was like, ‘There’s no way people would cheer for me this much!’ The scale is different from Japan, and I was just like, ‘Did someone come? Dwayne Johnson?'”

Giulia’s appearance at the event came after months of reports indicating that she would be joining WWE. On the same day of Stand & Deliver, it was reported that the former STARDOM attraction had indeed signed with WWE. Before she makes the move though, Giulia has been competing in Rossy Ogawa’s Marigold promotion and will finish her time competing in Japan later this month.

Giulia In WWE

WWE reportedly intends to bring Giulia in via NXT with plans to push her strong from the very start as “the female face of the brand.” One source has claimed that Giulia’s role in NXT will surpass what Asuka achieved during her tenure which saw the Empress hold the NXT Women’s Title for 510 days.

Aside from her NXT Stand & Deliver appearance, Giulia has been referenced in WWE a handful of times already. This includes NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez claiming that she, not Giulia, is the best in the world after retaining her title over Thea Hail at Great American Bash (Week One.)

WWE’s Female Signings

Should she compete for WWE, Giulia will be part of something of a renaissance with the hiring of female talent. Stephanie Vaquer, who dethroned Giulia as NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, has signed with WWE mere days after appearing at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door. It has also been reported that DELTA has signed with WWE. The Australian wrestler reportedly impressed during tryouts in Perth over Elimination Chamber weekend in February of this year.