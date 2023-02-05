Umaga’s Son Zilla Fatu Reflects On His Time In Prison

Zilla Fatu had a rough teenage. After losing his father Umaga in 2009, the Anoa’i family member got mixed up with the wrong crowd early in his life and ended up going to prison at a young age. Though he is now trying to put his life back together and make a name in the business his father is considered a legend of.

The 22-year-old was recently interviewed by Muscle Man Malcolm. He discussed his past life and his future aspirations. Fatu was charged with aggravated robbery at the age of 15. He spent six years at the Texas State Penitentiary before being released in March 2022. When asked what led to him going to prison, Fatu attributed it to lack of a plan:

“What led up to me going in prison I want to say just me not having a plan. Me just being lost bro, just being a kid. Then obviously at that time, my mom or anybody that I was dealing with, we were just living in poverty. When you’re living in poverty there’s so much things that’s going on that’s out of your control.”

‘I Didn’t Want That For Me’: Zilla Fatu

Now that he is finally out of prison, Zilla Fatu is trying to put his life back together. He has announced his entry into the wrestling business. For this, he has joined Booker T‘s Reality of Wrestling school. Speaking about his struggles and aspirations, the young star said that he wants to re-establish himself:

“Obviously, when I lost my dad, I mean, I don’t want to use it as a excuse, but it was kind of a big on not just me but my whole family. After my dad died, we went downhill from there. But going in there and seeing that prison is not a joke.

That a lot of people does not make it home, a lot of people die in there. I didn’t want that for me. I wanted to come out here and regroup and re-establish myself into a better man. A man that my mom and my dad grew to raise me.”

You can check out Zilla Fatu’s full interview below:

