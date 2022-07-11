Chris Jericho Slams Disrespectful Fans Who Call Out Botches

Wrestling fans are some of the most passionate fans in the sports world. However, this passion also leads to some tense situations when people forget the line between the character and the person. What Chris Jericho hates the most is when fans attack superstars online over a misstep in a match.

The former AEW world champion recently had an interview with True Geordie podcast. Speaking about the fans, Jericho discussed how he hates the word ‘botch’:

“Things happen in a match. The fucking word I hate the most that fans use is botch. ‘Oh, you botched that one.’ Shut your fucking mouth. There is no such thing as a botch. This is a live show. Mistakes happen. Why? Because we are human beings and we’re live.”

‘It’s Fucking Disrespectful’: Chris Jericho

WWE.com

Chris Jericho explained that mistakes happen in other forms of live art as well. Though the fans do not go after the performers in such cases:

“If it happens in a hockey game, the fans don’t start chanting in unison ‘You fucked up, you fucked up’. If you go to a Broadway play and someone fumbles their lines, people don’t start chanting ‘You fucked up, you fucked up.’ You go to a wrestling match and miss a hip toss. People start chanting. That’s bullshit. It’s fucking disrespectful. And wrestling fans walk the line of being disrespectful. WWE Hall of Fame and people are fucking booing the Bushwhackers for being in the Hall of Fame? Fuck you.

“So that to me is like yeah, I love wrestling fans.” said Jericho, “If there were no fans there will be no career of Chris Jericho, but you guys gotta keep it in check sometimes and show some respect.”

You can watch Jericho’s full interview below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription

This article has been edited for clarity.