Logan Paul Teases Major Appearance For Crown Jewel

Logan Paul is all set to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on November 5. Though he realizes that The Tribal Chief won’t be the only problem he’d be dealing with at the show. The rest of The Bloodline will also be there to hinder his momentum. Logan will need any help he can to overcome the number’s game and he is teasing a very interesting solution to even the odds.

The YouTube star recently had a 1-on-1 interview with Ryan Satin. Among other things, he was asked about his brother and boxing star Jake Paul possibly crossing over into WWE someday. Replying to it, Logan claimed that it’s inevitable. Furthermore, he teased this crossover for the upcoming Saudi event, saying that he’s going to need his own bloodline to combat the bloodline of his opponent:

“Truthfully, I think it’s inevitable. I mean, I’m biased, but I think what we’re doing is incredibly exciting, at least for me personally. It is incredibly exciting. I often try to separate me as the entertainer and me as a consumer.” said Logan Paul, “If I were watching two brothers take over, and I use that word intentionally, take over two highly entertaining sports – boxing, and wrestling, in a way that has never been done before, my curiosity would be piqued.

He’s fighting Anderson Silva, one of the greatest combat sports fighters of all time, one week before I take on the Tribal Chief, the face of the WWE for the title in Saudi Arabia [at] Crown Jewel. It’s never happened before. It’s unreplicable. You can’t duplicate this. History is unfolding in front of your eyes live. People are gonna choose whether to tune in or not, and I’m urging you to tune in. Because you’re gonna want to watch this. We’re making history as we speak. I think Jake’s crossover into the WWE is inevitable. Bro, I need a bloodline. Roman got his. I got mine. Where he at?”

You can check out Logan Paul’s full interview below:

