Naomi is Spreading Positive Vibes Despite WWE Suspension

WWE Superstar Naomi is spreading some positive vibes on Twitter, in her first tweet since being suspended by the company.

During the May 16 2022 Raw, Naomi and Sasha Banks, then the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, walked out of the show.

The pair did not agree with the plans for them to enter feuds for the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships, believing it made their Tag Titles seem unimportant.

Naomi’s Five Tips

On Twitter, “The Glow” shared an inspirational video detailing five “things you need to hear today.”

1. Important people come and go. That’s ok.

2. You can look at it as rejection or you can look at it as redirection.

3. You define what fun is. Don’t allow someone to make you feel like what you like is stupid.

4. Sometimes, you’re gonna have to let other people down to make yourself happy.

5. Diet isn’t just what you eat. Your diet is what you watch, listen to and allow around you.

In the comments, fans responded by referencing Naomi’s walkout, with many believing the video was related to her and Banks’ departure last month.

Interesting, WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin tweeted that number 4 was especially important.

#4, though ?? — Samantha Irvin (@SamanthaTheBomb) June 11, 2022

Is Naomi leaving WWE?

Naomi has been serving her suspension since May 20, but some believe that she may not be returning to TV at all.

It’s been reported that Naomi’s contract, like Banks’, expires soon, and there’s been no word yet on whether WWE has frozen her deal due to the walkout.

WWE has taken steps to distance themselves from both former champions, with Banks and Naomi having their merchandise pulled from WWEShop.com.

The Superstars are reportedly not getting paid during their suspension either.