Saraya On Negative Reaction To Controversial Dynamite Promo: ‘It’s Like I Set Their Family On Fire’

Saraya made her AEW debut during the September 21 episode of Dynamite and received a hero’s welcome. Though her arrival in the company wasn’t free of controversy. A lot of people questioned her decision to leave WWE behind despite them keeping her employed after her injury. The first promo she cut after joining the company also attracted negative reaction.

The newest AEW star addressed all this during her appearance on Talk Is Jericho. She first explained that it was WWE that let her go. According to her, fans should be happy that she found another place to continue her career:

“They call us traitors and stuff like that. But I’m like, ‘Well, they didn’t renew my contract. I don’t know what to tell you.’ It’s not as if I just left the company.

We left on good terms and it is what it is. But, I feel like people should be happy that there’s other companies out there that are just as big and getting bigger.” said Saraya, “There’s so many different places that all your favorites could potentially go and build a career. You’re not having to just focus on one company anymore. I just feel like that’s wonderful.”

‘You Guys Need To Chill’ : Saraya

Saraya then addressed her controversial promo from the September 28 Dynamite. The former champion had claimed during the show that it was good to finally have a boss that listened to her. This remark attracted negative fan reaction with people accusing her of not being grateful for the opportunities in WWE. Speaking about the promo and the fallout, the wrestling veteran explained that it was about how the creative process in WWE often led to frustration:

“Then they were mad at me because I said a boss that listens to me about the division. Because Hunter listened to me, he always did. He was always wonderful. That’s why I liked working with him in NXT. He’s the one that helped me when I first got to the main roster, but it can get a little frustrating at times being there as you know.” said Saraya, “You feel like you’re throwing ideas and stuff like that and seeing what sticks and then you end up just sitting in catering or you end up sitting at home. That’s the thing that became really frustrating.

Whereas I threw an idea at Tony, and straightaway he was like ‘Let’s give it a try. They can either like it or hate it, but we’ll give it a try.’ I really appreciate that. So I said that in a promo like, ‘Alright, A boss that listens to me.’ [It was like], Oh it’s the worst thing I ever said. It’s like I literally came over to their house and set their family on fire. It was like the worst thing ever. I was like, ‘Oh my god! you guys need to chill, it’s not that deep.'”

