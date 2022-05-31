WWE Cancels Travel Plans For Sasha Banks & Naomi

There has been little to no movement in the WWE saga with Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Fightful is reporting that there hasn’t been much, if any, communication between the two sides. It’s been said in the report that WWE has canceled all of its planned travel accommodations for Sasha and Naomi.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions walked out of the May 16 episode of Raw. They had been booked to compete in a six-pack challenge.

PWInsider reported that Naomi was going to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, while Sasha was going to face SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Creative differences were the reason cited for Sasha and Naomi bailing on the show.

The two were suspended indefinitely for their actions. WWE vacated the Women’s Tag Team Titles and announced a tournament to determine the new champions.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has reported that plans for the tournament are essentially “dead in the water.”

WWE has pulled all online merchandise for Sasha and Naomi and the two reportedly aren’t being paid during their suspension.

On top of that, WWE has taken several shots at the former Women’s Tag Team Champions on TV.