WWE Superstar Sticks Up For Naomi Amid Suspension

One former World Heavyweight Champion in WWE is showing his support for Naomi.

Sasha Banks and Naomi are the talk of the wrestling world after walking out of the May 16 episode of Raw.

The two had creative differences over the direction of WWE’s women’s tag team division.

Naomi and Sasha were the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions but they left the gold on the desk of John Laurinaitis and exited the building.

As a result, WWE has suspended both of them indefinitely and has vacated the tag titles.

Dolph Ziggler Takes A Stand

In the midst of the tense situation, Dolph Ziggler posted an image of himself with Naomi and stuck up for her when a notorious troll claimed he was defending unprofessionalism.

Don’t unsolicitedly, tell people what to do — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) May 23, 2022

“Don’t unsolicitedly, tell people what to do.”

WWE has pulled all online merchandise for Sasha Banks and Naomi. The company took things a step further, saying that both of them disappointed millions of WWE fans during the May 20 episode of SmackDown.

The promotion took even more shots at Naomi and Sasha on the May 23 episode of Raw.

While fans have given Michael Cole and Corey Graves flak for their remarks on Sasha and Naomi, it’s important to note that they’re simply relaying what is being told to them.

Bryan Alvarez recently took to Wrestling Observer Live to report that WWE currently has no creative plans for a Sasha and Naomi return.

WrestleVotes also reported that the situation is expected to get worse.