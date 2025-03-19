Wrestling News (3/19): New WWE Euro Tour, Alexa Bliss Pulled

The top stories in professional wrestling for March 19, 2025 include Alberto El Patron receiving a six-month wrestling ban after attacking a fan in Mexico, WWE unveiling its massive “Road to Clash in Paris” tour across Europe this summer, the cancelation of Alexa Bliss’ appearances at WWE World Las Vegas and more.

WWE Announces Major European Tour Ahead of Clash in Paris

WWE has unveiled an extensive European tour leading up to their first-ever Premium Live Event in Paris on August 31, 2025. The “Road to Clash in Paris” tour will span the UK, Ireland, and France, featuring stops in Dublin, Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff, and Lyon.

Notably, Dublin will host its first televised SmackDown in 12 years, while Birmingham welcomes back Monday Night Raw after a similar hiatus. This tour marks a significant expansion of WWE’s presence in Europe, offering fans across multiple countries the opportunity to experience live WWE action.

John Cena’s Heel Turn Fallout

John Cena’s recent heel turn has sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, with his first appearance as a villain in Brussels eliciting an explosive reaction from the European crowd. The unexpected character shift has had ripple effects on WWE programming, including a last-minute change to the Austin Theory vs. Jey Uso match timing on Raw.

Cena’s transformation is building significant momentum heading into WrestleMania 41, where he is set to face Cody Rhodes in a highly anticipated showdown. This dramatic shift for one of WWE’s most iconic faces is reshaping storylines and fan expectations.

Alberto Del Rio Suspended From Wrestling After Fan Attack

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio has been handed a six-month suspension from wrestling in Tijuana following a disturbing incident at a recent event. Del Rio allegedly threw a chair into the crowd after spectators hurled coins at him, resulting in an elderly woman being injured and requiring hospitalization. The Tijuana Wrestling Commission issued an official statement confirming the suspension, effective immediately. This incident raises concerns about wrestler-fan interactions and safety protocols at live events.

AEW Dynamite in Omaha Tonight Despite Blizzard

AEW Dynamite is set to proceed as scheduled in Omaha, Nebraska, tonight, despite severe weather conditions dubbed “Winter Storm Nyla”. The event, taking place at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena, will feature Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against Cope in a Street Fight, as well as a four-way International Championship Eliminator match. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed via Twitter that all advertised wrestlers have safely arrived in Omaha, demonstrating the company’s commitment to delivering live events even under challenging circumstances.

WWE’s “Roast of WrestleMania” Announced

WWE has announced a new addition to the WrestleMania 41 weekend lineup: “The Roast of WrestleMania” featuring Tony Hinchcliffe. This closed-door, non-televised event will take place on April 20, 2025, at the BleauLive Theater in Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The roast will feature WWE Superstars Sami Zayn, The Miz, Braun Strowman, and Paul Heyman, among others. This unique event showcases WWE’s willingness to explore new entertainment formats and provide diverse experiences for fans during their biggest weekend of the year.

Alexa Bliss Pulled From WrestleMania 41 Weekend Appearances

In an unexpected turn of events, Alexa Bliss has been removed from her scheduled appearances during WrestleMania 41 weekend. No official reason has been provided for her withdrawal, leading to speculation about her potential involvement with the Wyatt Sicks faction. Bliss’s status for WrestleMania 41 itself remains unclear, leaving fans and analysts to wonder about her future role in WWE storylines. This development adds an element of mystery to the WrestleMania build-up and raises questions about Bliss’s current standing in the company.

WWE NXT “Darkstate” Faction Revealed

NXT has introduced a new faction called “Darkstate,” consisting of Saquon Shugars, Cutler James, Keanu Carver, and Dion Lennox. The group made their presence known by attacking Tony D’Angelo backstage and later delivering their mission statement on air. Darkstate’s emergence has drawn comparisons to the former RETRIBUTION faction, sparking interest in how this new stable will impact NXT’s storylines and talent development. Their introduction adds a fresh dynamic to NXT’s roster and creates potential for intriguing feuds.

Tony Khan Addresses Mystery Attack, Teases Women’s Star Return

AEW President Tony Khan has addressed a recent mystery attack storyline and hinted at a potential major return for the women’s division during an interview on the Battleground Podcast.

Kurt Angle Grateful for Fans Dropping “Perc Angle” Nickname

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has expressed gratitude to fans for discontinuing the use of the “Perc Angle” nickname, which referenced his past struggles with addiction. Fans have instead adopted the moniker “Peak Angle,” showing respect for Angle’s recovery journey. This shift demonstrates an evolving attitude within the wrestling community towards addressing addiction and mental health issues, reflecting a more supportive and understanding fan culture.

Dragon Lee Successfully Defends WWE Speed Title

Dragon Lee successfully defended his WWE Speed Championship against Ivar on today’s episode of WWE Speed. The match, filmed earlier this month in Philadelphia, showcased a classic clash of power versus agility.

Despite Ivar’s size and strength advantage, Lee managed to reverse a Death Valley Driver attempt into a crucifix pin to secure the victory. The match lasted just over three minutes, adhering to the show’s fast-paced format that has become a fan favorite for its quick and action-packed storytelling.

This marks Dragon Lee’s second successful title defense since winning the championship in November 2024, following a previous victory over Chad Gable. After the match, Ivar showed sportsmanship by shaking Lee’s hand despite the loss. WWE Speed continues to highlight cross-brand talent and innovative three-minute matches, solidifying its place as a unique offering in WWE’s programming lineup.